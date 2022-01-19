Overview

Dr. Parivash Mohamadi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They completed their residency with Chas R Drew University Med and Science|La Co Harbor Ucla Med Center



Dr. Mohamadi works at Optum - Family Medicine in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.