Dr. Vasa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parita Vasa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Parita Vasa, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, Uva Culpeper Medical Center, UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.
Dr. Vasa works at
Locations
-
1
Arthritis And Osteoporosis Center8100 Ashton Ave Ste 215, Manassas, VA 20109 Directions (703) 361-3255
Hospital Affiliations
- Fauquier Hospital
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
- Uva Culpeper Medical Center
- UVA Haymarket Medical Center
- Uva Prince William Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vasa is outstanding. She takes her time and listens. She is careful to explain all treatment options and is devoted to her patients. I haven’t had a gout flare in years and my RA is well controlled. She is very likable as a person too. In short she has my highest recommendation.
About Dr. Parita Vasa, MD
- Rheumatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1588810071
Education & Certifications
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
