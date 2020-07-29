See All Neuroradiologists in Plano, TX
Dr. Parita Bhuva, MD

Neuroendovascular Surgery
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Parita Bhuva, MD is a Neuroendovascular Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University

Dr. Bhuva works at Southwest Scoliosis and Spine Institute - Plano in Plano, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Stroke Institute Plano
    1600 Coit Rd Ste 104, Plano, TX 75075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 777-1283
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Ft. Worth
    909 9th Ave Ste 201, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 634-3292
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Texas Stroke Institute
    900 8th Ave Apt 1801, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 777-1285
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Medical City Arlington
  • Medical City Plano
  • Medical City Fort Worth
  • Medical City Lewisville

Search for conditions or procedures.
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm
Treatment frequency



Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Acute Stroke Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Stenting Chevron Icon
Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Angioplasty With Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Anterior Spinal Artery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Balloon Angioplasty Chevron Icon
Bilateral Stroke Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Embolization Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Brainstem Strokes Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Cerebral Angiography Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Intra-Arterial Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Intracranial Angioplasty With Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair Chevron Icon
Intracranial Vessel Angioplasty and Stenting Chevron Icon
Mechanical Thrombectomy Chevron Icon
Stent-Assisted Carotid Angioplasty Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Wingspan™ Stent System Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • PHCS
    • Texas True Choice
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Parita Bhuva, MD

    • Neuroendovascular Surgery
    • English
    • 1164669701
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Parita Bhuva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhuva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhuva has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhuva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhuva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhuva.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhuva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhuva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

