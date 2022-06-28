Dr. Parissa Hagh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hagh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parissa Hagh, MD
Dr. Parissa Hagh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES.
Kaiser Permanente - Irvine Medical Center6650 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (888) 988-2800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Shes not my Dr. anymore because i moved out of state she the best Dr. Ive ever had I miss her.
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1922175835
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
