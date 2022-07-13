Dr. Parisa Khavari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khavari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parisa Khavari, MD
Overview
Dr. Parisa Khavari, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Warren, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital and Trumbull Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Khavari works at
Locations
-
1
Parisa Khavari M.d.1227 E Market St, Warren, OH 44483 Directions (330) 393-1501
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital
- Trumbull Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khavari?
She is the sweetest kindest most amazing person and doctor in the world! She is always there to listen and help and go over anything and answer any questions you have! I wish she did everything so I could see her for everything! She is amazing! We love her!
About Dr. Parisa Khavari, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346226180
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khavari has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khavari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khavari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khavari works at
Dr. Khavari has seen patients for Cervicitis, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khavari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khavari speaks Spanish.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Khavari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khavari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khavari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khavari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.