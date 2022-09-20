Overview

Dr. Parisa Farhi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Blacksburg, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery.



Dr. Farhi works at Farhi Vision & Glaucoma in Blacksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.