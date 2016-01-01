Overview

Dr. Paris Roach, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Roach works at Indiana University Pulmonology in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.