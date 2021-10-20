See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in White Plains, NY
Dr. Parinda Parikh, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Dr. Parinda Parikh, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.

Dr. Parikh works at 2nd Arc Psychiatric Associates Pllc in White Plains, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    2nd Arc Psychiatric Associates Pllc
    311 North St Ste 201, White Plains, NY 10605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 468-6084

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Suicidal Ideation
Adjustment Disorder
Anorexia
Suicidal Ideation
Adjustment Disorder
Anorexia

Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 20, 2021
    Great
    AS — Oct 20, 2021
    About Dr. Parinda Parikh, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1851353213
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Parinda Parikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parikh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parikh works at 2nd Arc Psychiatric Associates Pllc in White Plains, NY. View the full address on Dr. Parikh’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Parikh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parikh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

