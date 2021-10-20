Dr. Parinda Parikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parinda Parikh, MD
Overview
Dr. Parinda Parikh, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Dr. Parikh works at
Locations
-
1
2nd Arc Psychiatric Associates Pllc311 North St Ste 201, White Plains, NY 10605 Directions (914) 468-6084
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parikh?
Great
About Dr. Parinda Parikh, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1851353213
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parikh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parikh accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parikh works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Parikh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parikh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.