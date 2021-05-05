Dr. Parin Gohel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gohel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parin Gohel, MD
Dr. Parin Gohel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Spectrum Health South Pavilion80 68th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49548 Directions (616) 391-8237Thursday7:45am - 4:00pm
Grandville4475 Wilson Ave Sw, Grandville, MI 49418 Directions (616) 949-2600
Ionia537 W Main St, Ionia, MI 48846 Directions (616) 949-2600
Greenville112 S CLAY ST, Greenville, MI 48838 Directions (616) 949-2600
Grand Rapids Ophthalmology750 E Beltline Ave NE Ste 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 949-2600
Holland3235 N Wellness Dr Ste 120B, Holland, MI 49424 Directions (616) 949-2600
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
His expertise is greatly appreciated! He is very detailed and professional!! I highly recommend Dr Gohel!!
About Dr. Parin Gohel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Gohel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gohel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gohel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gohel has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gohel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gohel speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Gohel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gohel.
