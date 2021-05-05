See All Ophthalmologists in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Parin Gohel, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (36)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Parin Gohel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

Dr. Gohel works at SPECTRUM HEALTH MEDICAL GROUP in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Grandville, MI, Ionia, MI, Greenville, MI and Holland, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Spectrum Health South Pavilion
    80 68th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49548 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 391-8237
    Thursday
    7:45am - 4:00pm
    Grandville
    4475 Wilson Ave Sw, Grandville, MI 49418 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 949-2600
    Ionia
    537 W Main St, Ionia, MI 48846 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 949-2600
    Greenville
    112 S CLAY ST, Greenville, MI 48838 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 949-2600
    Grand Rapids Ophthalmology
    750 E Beltline Ave NE Ste 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 949-2600
    Holland
    3235 N Wellness Dr Ste 120B, Holland, MI 49424 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 949-2600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health Saint Mary's
  • Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)

Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 05, 2021
    His expertise is greatly appreciated! He is very detailed and professional!! I highly recommend Dr Gohel!!
    — May 05, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Parin Gohel, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1710024096
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Parin Gohel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gohel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gohel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gohel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Gohel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gohel has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gohel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Gohel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gohel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gohel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gohel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

