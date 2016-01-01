Overview

Dr. Parimal Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ NEW JERSEY MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.