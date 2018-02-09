Dr. Parimal Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parimal Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Parimal Patel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Christian Hospital, SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
Sheldon Kessler MD12255 De Paul Dr Ste 490, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 344-7770
Hospital Affiliations
- Christian Hospital
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice staff. Hes awesome as well. My brother gets good care from them.
About Dr. Parimal Patel, MD
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1861478554
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Suicidal Ideation, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Tobacco Use Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.