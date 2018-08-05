Overview

Dr. Parimal Maniar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.



Dr. Maniar works at Orlando Health Pulmonology & Sleep Medicine Group in Orlando, FL with other offices in Ocoee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.