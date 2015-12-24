Overview

Dr. Parimal Bharucha, MD is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Gov'T Med College South Gujarat University Surat Gujarat India and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center, Mercy General Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Northbay Vacavalley Hospital.



Dr. Bharucha works at Dignity Health Telemedicine Network in Carmichael, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

