Dr. Parimal Bharucha, MD

Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Parimal Bharucha, MD is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Gov'T Med College South Gujarat University Surat Gujarat India and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center, Mercy General Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Northbay Vacavalley Hospital.

Dr. Bharucha works at Dignity Health Telemedicine Network in Carmichael, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Telemedicine Network
    6403 Coyle Ave Fl 2, Carmichael, CA 95608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    6501 Coyle Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mechanical Ventilation Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Bharucha?

Dec 24, 2015
Dr. Bharucha has a winning way of interacting with patients. He is informed and responds to all patient reactions promptly and with carefully considered alternatives. I went to Dr. Bharucha complaining of a soreness across my back that I thought was pneumonia. Dr. Bharucha quickly diagnosed osteoporosis and sent me for x-rays which confirmed his diagnosis.
Linda Tinker in West Sacramento, CA — Dec 24, 2015
Photo: Dr. Parimal Bharucha, MD
About Dr. Parimal Bharucha, MD

  • Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
  • 20 years of experience
  • English, Gujarati and Hindi
  • Male
  • 1730284464
Education & Certifications

  • Albany Med Center|Albany Medical Center Hospital
  • SAINT BARNABAS MEDICAL CENTER
  • Saint Barnabas Med Center|Saint Barnabas Medical Center
  • Gov'T Med College South Gujarat University Surat Gujarat India
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mercy San Juan Medical Center
  • Mercy General Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
  • Northbay Vacavalley Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Parimal Bharucha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bharucha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bharucha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bharucha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bharucha works at Dignity Health Telemedicine Network in Carmichael, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bharucha’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bharucha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bharucha.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bharucha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bharucha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.