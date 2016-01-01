See All Neurologists in Sun City, AZ
Overview

Dr. Parichita Choudhury, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sun City, AZ. 

Dr. Choudhury works at Banner Family Medicine Geriatric Fellowship Program in Sun City, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sun Health Geriatric Physician Associates
    10515 W SANTA FE DR, Sun City, AZ 85351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 832-6530

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test

Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
    About Dr. Parichita Choudhury, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598318677
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Choudhury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Choudhury works at Banner Family Medicine Geriatric Fellowship Program in Sun City, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Choudhury’s profile.

    Dr. Choudhury has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choudhury.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choudhury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choudhury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

