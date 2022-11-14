Dr. Pari Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pari Young, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pari Young, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Camarillo, CA.
Dr. Young works at
Locations
Las Posas Family Medical Group3801 Las Posas Rd Ste 214, Camarillo, CA 93010 Directions (805) 437-0900
Conejo Valley Family Medical Group125 W Thousand Oaks Blvd Ste 300, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 418-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Ventura County Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Young is the first doctor I’ve seen in 40 years of dealing with migraines who finally took the time to truly listen and helped me. My life has changed dramatically because of Dr. Young. My insurance didn’t cover the medication I needed and Dr. Young worked relentlessly to get me a treatment she knew would help me. She is a true professional. I’ve seen four other neurologist in the TO area who could learn from her.
About Dr. Pari Young, MD
- Neurology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young works at
Dr. Young has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
