Overview

Dr. Pari Nikpey, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from TABRIZ UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (UNIVERSITY OF AZARABADEGAN) and is affiliated with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.



Dr. Nikpey works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Charlottesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.