Dr. Pari Ghodsi, MD
Overview
Dr. Pari Ghodsi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Northridge, CA.
Locations
Department of OB/GYN18300 Roscoe Blvd, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions (818) 885-5304
Hospital Affiliations
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Pari Ghodsi is the great doctor . My daughter and I were blessed to have her especially I had my first child at 40y.o.and had high risk pregnancy.
About Dr. Pari Ghodsi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1588823686
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghodsi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghodsi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghodsi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghodsi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghodsi.
