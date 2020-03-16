See All General Surgeons in Prattville, AL
Dr. Parham Mora, MD

General Surgery
4 (23)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Parham Mora, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Prattville, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital and Clinic and Prattville Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Mora works at Mora Surgical Clinic in Prattville, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mora Surgical Clinic
    554 McQueen Smith Rd N, Prattville, AL 36066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 361-6126
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jackson Hospital and Clinic
  • Prattville Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hiatal Hernia
Umbilical Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Umbilical Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Acute Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Acute Gastritis Chevron Icon
Adult T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess and Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Lesion Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendix Disorders Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymphadenopathy Chevron Icon
B-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Basal Type Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Erosive Gastritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Mass Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonic Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Colonic Volvulus Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Pressure Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic Hernia, Congenital Chevron Icon
Distal Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis of the Ileum Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Jejunal Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Gallbladder Removal Complications Chevron Icon
Leg Wounds Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lump Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lump
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphadenopathy Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Stomach Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Adenoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Perianal Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Polyp of Gallbladder Chevron Icon
Polyps Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyps
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Diseases Chevron Icon
Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Rectal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Rectal-Colon Bleeding Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sigmoid Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Disorders Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spleen Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Bleeding Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer, Familial Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Suspicious Lump Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Toe Wounds Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer Perforation Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VIVA Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Parham Mora, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417915679
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
    Medical Education
    • G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Parham Mora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mora has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mora works at Mora Surgical Clinic in Prattville, AL. View the full address on Dr. Mora’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Mora. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mora.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

