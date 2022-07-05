Dr. Parham Amini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parham Amini, MD
Overview
Dr. Parham Amini, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Northridge Advanced Surgery Center8331 Reseda Blvd, Northridge, CA 91324 Directions (818) 621-0019Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Endeavor Surgical Center8327 Reseda Blvd, Northridge, CA 91324 Directions (818) 718-8450Tuesday6:00am - 4:00pmWednesday6:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Amini is an incredible doctor. Caring, compassionate, professional and a great listener. I wish all my doctors were as good and caring as he is.
About Dr. Parham Amini, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amini has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amini has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Amini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amini.
