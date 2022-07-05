Overview

Dr. Parham Amini, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Amini works at Innovative Pain & Spine Physicians in Northridge, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.