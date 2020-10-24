Overview

Dr. Pargol Samani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Isfahan University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Tri-city Medical Center.



Dr. Samani works at Pargol Samani, MD, Inc. in Oceanside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.