Dr. Pargol Samani, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Pargol Samani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Isfahan University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Tri-city Medical Center.

Dr. Samani works at Pargol Samani, MD, Inc. in Oceanside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pargol Samani
    3231 Waring Ct Ste P, Oceanside, CA 92056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (442) 204-5245
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
  • Tri-city Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Implantable Loop Recorder Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 24, 2020
    Dr. Pargol Samani is a great cardiologist which I knew her for the last three years. She recently opened up her own practice and I followed her with no hesitation. She is the best and I love her bed side manner. She spends time with all her patients and she explains every thing to them. If you need a cardiologist, go to her. She also has the most efficient staff that used to work with her in the previous location and of course they followed her as well!
    About Dr. Pargol Samani, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1881982486
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kettering Med Ctr-Wright State U
    Residency
    • Wayne State University / Detroit Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Isfahan University of Medical Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pargol Samani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Samani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Samani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Samani works at Pargol Samani, MD, Inc. in Oceanside, CA. View the full address on Dr. Samani’s profile.

    Dr. Samani has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Samani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

