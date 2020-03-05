See All Oncologists in Tallahassee, FL
Oncology
Dr. Pareshkumar Patel, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They graduated from B.J. Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Capital Hospital, HCA Florida Lake City Hospital and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.

Dr. Patel works at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Tallahassee in Tallahassee, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL, Lake City, FL, South Pasadena, FL and Sebastian, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Tallahassee
    2351 Phillips Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 679-7001
    Florida Cancer Specialists - Fort Myers
    2848 Center Pointe Dr Ste A, Fort Myers, FL 33916 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 561-9622
    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Lake City
    795 SW STATE ROAD 47, Lake City, FL 32025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 401-7066
    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Pasadena
    1615 Pasadena Ave S Ste 400, South Pasadena, FL 33707 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 341-1316
    Florida Cancer Specialists - Tallahassee
    1600 Phillips Rd Ste 300, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 877-8166
    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Sebastian
    8005 83rd Ave Ste 5, Sebastian, FL 32958 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 581-0528

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Capital Hospital
  • HCA Florida Lake City Hospital
  • Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Lung Cancer
Breast Cancer
Anemia
Lung Cancer
Breast Cancer

Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Malignant Histiocytosis Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Mar 05, 2020
    I will not reiterate what the other reviewers have said about Dr. Patel. They covered all those bases better than I could have done. I share my experience with Dr. Patel on a different realm. Since mere words cannot express being a patient of Dr. Patel’s, I am inspired to creative license borrowing from 1 Corinthians 13: Dr. Patel is patient and kind. He does not boast, and is not proud. He honors everyone, is not self-seeking, nor easily angered or keeps no record of wrongs. He rejoices with the truth and shares it with you. Dr. Patel always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. If he sounds like love to you, he is. If your soul is drawn to him, you will discover at part of heaven on earth.
    Nancy Jewett — Mar 05, 2020
    About Dr. Pareshkumar Patel, MD

    • Oncology
    • English, Hindi
    • 1184718496
    Education & Certifications

    • Virginia Commonwealth University
    • Jersey Shore Med Center
    • Jersey Shore Medical Center
    • B.J. Medical College
    • Hematology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pareshkumar Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel works at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Tallahassee in Tallahassee, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL, Lake City, FL, South Pasadena, FL and Sebastian, FL. View the full addresses on Dr. Patel’s profile.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

