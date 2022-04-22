Dr. Paresh Varu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paresh Varu, MD
Dr. Paresh Varu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Media City Medicalpn Varu MD Inc201 N First St Ste A, Burbank, CA 91502 Directions (818) 846-6622
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been with Dr. Varu for 5 years or more. He is very direct when questioning your health and factual. He has been very responsive and always takes time to speak with you, never do I feel rushed. He listens when I ask questions about new treatments or medications and responds with thought and insight. I recommend everyone if they have a choice enrolls with Dr. Varu as their primary caretaker. The specialists in his network have also been very good which means a lot if your life is on the line.
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Gujarati and Spanish
- 1215041397
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- University Of California At Riverside
Dr. Varu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Varu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Varu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Varu speaks Chinese, Gujarati and Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Varu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varu.
