Dr. Paresh Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Paresh Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from Maharaja Sayajiroa University of Baroda|MS University, Medical College and is affiliated with Research Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Kansas City Gastroenterology & Hepatology Physicians Group - Overland Park5100 W 110th St Ste 120, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (816) 378-5274
Hospital Affiliations
- Research Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
I'm a new patient to Dr. Patel and recently had my first colonoscopy. I was very nervous. Dr. Patel was VERY engaging, calm, professional, friendly, and easy to talk to about my fear(s). He was also very thorough in asking medical questions before the screening. I wish he could be my primary care physician because he's absolutely the BEST!! I should also mention that his staff is also very friendly and thorough.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1386750073
- Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center|Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center Center
- Maharaja Sayajiroa University of Baroda|MS University, Medical College
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Anemia and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
