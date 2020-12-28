Dr. Paresh Kamat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kamat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paresh Kamat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paresh Kamat, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital, Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital, Fannin Regional Hospital, Northside Hospital and Union General Hospital.
Dr. Kamat works at
Locations
Decatur2665 N Decatur Rd Ste 350, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (678) 553-0226
Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates5403 Hillandale Park Ct, Lithonia, GA 30058 Directions (770) 817-0224
Blue Ridge2855 Old Highway 5 Ste 105, Blue Ridge, GA 30513 Directions (855) 841-1337
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Emory Hillandale Hospital
- Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital
- Fannin Regional Hospital
- Northside Hospital
- Union General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kamat is the first doctor I've seen who is trying to find a solution to my problem. He's very patient and understanding. The staff is very polite and efficient in their work!
About Dr. Paresh Kamat, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1740518612
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Kamat has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kamat accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kamat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kamat has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kamat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kamat speaks Hindi.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Kamat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kamat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kamat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.