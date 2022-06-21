Overview

Dr. Paresh Dandona, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.



Dr. Dandona works at UBMD Internal Medicine in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Counseling, Hypoglycemia and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.