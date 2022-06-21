Dr. Paresh Dandona, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dandona is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paresh Dandona, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paresh Dandona, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Locations
UBMD Internal Medicine & Subspecialty, Amherst Office1020 Youngs Rd Ste 110, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 961-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I am sorry to see Dr. Dandona retire. I have been with him for years. He is hands down one of the absolute best doctors I have evr had the honour and privilege working with. He has impeccable manners and character. His staff is always top notch. He is very compassionate. He is extremely thorough. He will call you. He walks alongside his patients. You are very much apart of the care not an outsider and he works very well with your healthcare team. I recommend him always and forever as well as those who he has personally trained up.
About Dr. Paresh Dandona, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 57 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1144217621
Education & Certifications
- All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dandona has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dandona works at
Dr. Dandona has seen patients for Diabetes Counseling, Hypoglycemia and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dandona on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Dandona. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dandona.
