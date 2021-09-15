Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parenkumar Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Parenkumar Patel, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Brandon, FL. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / TERNA MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
1
Optum Primary Care143 N OAKWOOD AVE, Brandon, FL 33510 Directions (813) 685-4617Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Wesley Chapel Medical Care2800 Windguard Cir Ste 102, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 345-8515
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Patel is one of the most honest and caring doctors I've ever met. I had uncontrolled diabetes, and COPD when I first visited him. I am now insulin and med free. I am also breathing without constantly being on oxygen. I can truthfully say he has changed my life for the better.
About Dr. Parenkumar Patel, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1760613012
Education & Certifications
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / TERNA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
