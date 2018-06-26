Dr. Parendra Banker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parendra Banker, MD
Overview
Dr. Parendra Banker, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Humble, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital.
Locations
Bnn Anesthesia Pllc18955 N Memorial Dr Ste 470, Humble, TX 77338 Directions (281) 446-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Banker is an excellent doctor to work with. He listens to the problem very patiently and tries to find the root cause. I was skeptical about colonoscopy but he made me feel at ease and done the process with out any complications. Now that he has retired, i will have to find another doctor. Will surely miss him.
About Dr. Parendra Banker, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1033126495
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Banker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banker.
