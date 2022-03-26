Dr. Pareena Bilkoo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bilkoo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pareena Bilkoo, MD
Overview
Dr. Pareena Bilkoo, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Connecticut Health Center|University Of Kentucky Medical Center
Dr. Bilkoo works at
Locations
Precision Cardiology Consultants3231 Gulf Gate Dr Ste 101, Sarasota, FL 34231 Directions (941) 269-6770Monday10:00am - 4:00pmTuesday10:00am - 4:00pmWednesday10:00am - 4:00pmThursday10:00am - 4:00pmFriday10:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- East Georgia Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
A doctor with a big heart, helping myself and many others to live long happy lives.
About Dr. Pareena Bilkoo, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1285749705
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut Health Center|University Of Kentucky Medical Center
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bilkoo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bilkoo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bilkoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bilkoo works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bilkoo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bilkoo.
