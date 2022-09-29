See All Cardiologists in Lake Havasu City, AZ
Dr. Pareed Aliyar, MD

Cardiology
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Pareed Aliyar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Kerala Medical College and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center and La Paz Regional Hospital.

Dr. Aliyar works at Champaign Dental Group in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Champaign Dental Group
    1840 Mesquite Ave Ste G101, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 453-8500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Havasu Regional Medical Center
  • La Paz Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hyperlipidemia
Heart Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Heart Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hyperlipidemia
Heart Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomyopathy
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Carotid Artery Disease
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Hypertension
Hypotension
Aneurysm
Angina
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Disease
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling
Chest Pain
Congenital Heart Defects
Congenital Heart Disease
First Degree Heart Block
Heart Palpitations
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Nuclear Stress Testing
Pericardial Disease
Second Degree Heart Block
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Accelerated Hypertension
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arterial Thrombosis
Atherosclerosis
Atrial Septal Defect
Autonomic Disorders
Cardiac Arrest
Cardiac Event Monitor
Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy
Cardiac Tamponade
Carotid Atherosclerosis
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Congestive Heart Failure, Left-Sided
Congestive Heart Failure, Right-Sided
Coronary Artery Aneurysm
Coronary Artery Calcification
Coronary Artery Dissection
Coronary Atherosclerosis
Coronary Stenting
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Endocarditis
Familial Atrial Fibrillation
Familial Combined Hyperlipidemia
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Familial Hypertension
Heart Murmur
High-Risk Hypertension
Hypertension in Pheochromocytoma
Hypertension, Alcohol-Induced
Hypertension, Stress-Induced
Hypertensive Hypokalemia Familial
Isolated Systolic Hypertension
Limb Swelling
Marfan Syndrome
Multifocal Premature Beats
Orthostatic Hypotension
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pericarditis
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Septal Defect
Syncope, Familial Neurocardiogenic
Thromboembolism
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Unstable Angina
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Thrombosis
Ventricular Fibrillation
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Pekin Insurance
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 29, 2022
    Always listens to patient concerns. Also explains current condition.
    — Sep 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Pareed Aliyar, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 51 years of experience
    • English
    • 1780686832
    Education & Certifications

    • Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland
    • Pontia General Hospital
    • University Of Kerala Medical College
    • University of Kerala
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pareed Aliyar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aliyar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aliyar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aliyar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aliyar works at Champaign Dental Group in Lake Havasu City, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Aliyar’s profile.

    Dr. Aliyar has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aliyar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Aliyar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aliyar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aliyar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aliyar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

