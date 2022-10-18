Overview

Dr. Pardeep Sharma, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sharma works at Cumberland Kidney Specialists in Cookeville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.