Dr. Pardeep Brar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MAHARSHI DAYANAND UNIVERSITY ROHTAK / MAHARAJA AGRASEN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL RESEARCH AND EDUCATION and is affiliated with Doctors Medical Center Modesto, Memorial Medical Center and Stanislaus Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Brar works at Pacific Radiology LLC in Modesto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Dysphagia and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.