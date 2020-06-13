Dr. Pardeep Brar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pardeep Brar, MD
Overview
Dr. Pardeep Brar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MAHARSHI DAYANAND UNIVERSITY ROHTAK / MAHARAJA AGRASEN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL RESEARCH AND EDUCATION and is affiliated with Doctors Medical Center Modesto, Memorial Medical Center and Stanislaus Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Brar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pacific Radiology LLC2209 Coffee Rd Ste M, Modesto, CA 95355 Directions (209) 624-8780
-
2
Pardeep Brar M.d. Inc.803 Coffee Rd Ste 5, Modesto, CA 95355 Directions (209) 624-8780
-
3
Doctors Medical Center of Modesto1441 Florida Ave, Modesto, CA 95350 Directions (209) 624-8780
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Medical Center Modesto
- Memorial Medical Center
- Stanislaus Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brar?
I need to say that my visit with Dr. Brar was not as bad as I thought so due to him being a gastroenterologist. My visit was fast and easy his staff made it a very pleasant and quick appointment. No long waiting periods and he is a very professional doctor who makes time to listen and answer all the questions you may have. I will definitely recommend anyone who is having any stomach or gut related issues to come see him plus his staff is bilingual and very friendly
About Dr. Pardeep Brar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1538153713
Education & Certifications
- MAHARSHI DAYANAND UNIVERSITY ROHTAK / MAHARAJA AGRASEN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL RESEARCH AND EDUCATION
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brar works at
Dr. Brar has seen patients for Diarrhea, Dysphagia and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brar speaks Hindi.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Brar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.