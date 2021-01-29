Dr. Paravasthu Ramanujam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramanujam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paravasthu Ramanujam, MD
Overview
Dr. Paravasthu Ramanujam, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Kurnool Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.
Dr. Ramanujam works at
Locations
Sun City10503 W Thunderbird Blvd Ste 372, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (623) 875-7330
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramanujam?
The best surgeon and I recommend everyone to go see him if needed that
About Dr. Paravasthu Ramanujam, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1447286752
Education & Certifications
- Cook Co Hospital
- Louis A Weiss Meml Hospital
- Worcester City Hospital University Mass
- Kurnool Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
