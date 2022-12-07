Dr. Parastoo Jangouk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jangouk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parastoo Jangouk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Parastoo Jangouk, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They completed their fellowship with Yale University
Dr. Jangouk works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Austin Gastroenterology7200 Wyoming Springs Dr Ste 1300, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 244-2273Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Burbank Digestive Diseases2625 W Alameda Ave Ste 300, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 843-9038
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jangouk?
So impressed. She really takes time to listen. I wouldn't have any other Doctor.
About Dr. Parastoo Jangouk, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, German and Persian
- 1528324787
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
- UPMC - Presbyterian
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jangouk has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jangouk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jangouk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jangouk works at
Dr. Jangouk has seen patients for Hemorrhoids and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jangouk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jangouk speaks German and Persian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Jangouk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jangouk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jangouk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jangouk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.