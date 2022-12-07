See All Gastroenterologists in Round Rock, TX
Dr. Parastoo Jangouk, MD

Dr. Parastoo Jangouk, MD

Gastroenterology
3.5 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Parastoo Jangouk, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They completed their fellowship with Yale University

Dr. Jangouk works at Austin Gastroenterology in Round Rock, TX with other offices in Burbank, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Austin Gastroenterology
    7200 Wyoming Springs Dr Ste 1300, Round Rock, TX 78681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 244-2273
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Burbank Digestive Diseases
    2625 W Alameda Ave Ste 300, Burbank, CA 91505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 843-9038

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Diverticulitis, Intestinal

Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Constipation
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dysphagia
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophagitis
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastric Ulcer
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hiatal Hernia
Impedance Testing
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
VAP Lipid Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Achalasia
Anal or Rectal Pain
Barrett's Esophagus
Cirrhosis
Colon Cancer
Colon Disorders
Colonic Diverticulosis
Crohn's Disease
Dehydration
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Dysentery
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Varices
Gallstones
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastrojejunal Ulcer
Gastroparesis
Heartburn
Hepatitis
Hepatitis A
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome
Hepatorenal Syndrome
IBS Associated With Inflammatory Bowel Disease
IBS Associated With Pain Disorders
Indigestion
Indigestion, Non-Ulcer
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Ischemic Colitis
Lactose Intolerance
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Liver Diseases and Disorders
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
Malnutrition
Mesenteric Panniculitis
Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Pancreatitis
Peptic Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis
Viral Hepatitis
Vomiting Disorders
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Dec 07, 2022
    So impressed. She really takes time to listen. I wouldn't have any other Doctor.
    Sharon N Miller — Dec 07, 2022
    About Dr. Parastoo Jangouk, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English, German and Persian
    • 1528324787
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Yale University
    Internship
    • UPMC - Presbyterian
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Parastoo Jangouk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jangouk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jangouk has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jangouk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jangouk has seen patients for Hemorrhoids and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jangouk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Jangouk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jangouk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jangouk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jangouk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

