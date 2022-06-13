Dr. Paraskevi Orfanou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orfanou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paraskevi Orfanou, MD
Overview
Dr. Paraskevi Orfanou, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Novi, MI. They completed their fellowship with University of Michigan Hospitals
Dr. Orfanou works at
Locations
-
1
Michael J. Jacobs M. D. PC26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 504, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 559-5115Monday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Provider Hosp & Medical Centers16001 W 9 Mile Rd, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 662-4333
-
3
Providence - Providence Park Hospital Novi Campus47601 Grand River Ave, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 662-4333
-
4
E J Treisman & Assoc22250 Providence Dr Ste 700, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 559-5115Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Orfanou?
I've had 2 surgeries performed by Dr. Orfanou. A Gallbladder surgery in 2010 and Inguinal hernia in 2022. She’s an excellent surgeon. I highly recommend Dr. Orfanou.
About Dr. Paraskevi Orfanou, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Greek
- 1598702250
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Wayne State U-Sinai/Grace
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Orfanou has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orfanou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orfanou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orfanou works at
Dr. Orfanou has seen patients for Ventral Hernia and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Orfanou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Orfanou speaks Greek.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Orfanou. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orfanou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orfanou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orfanou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.