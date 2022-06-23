Dr. Paras Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paras Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paras Shah, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NE Ohio U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Stye and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2050 Pfingsten Rd Ste 280, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (224) 251-2020
2
Northshore Glenbrook Hospital2100 Pfingsten Rd, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (224) 251-2020
3
Skokie Office9650 Gross Point Rd Ste 1900, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (224) 251-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Shah did strabismus surgery to correct double vision resulting from Sixth Nerve Palsy. I switched to Dr Shah after wearing an eye patch for more than 6 mos under the care of another ophthalmologist. Turned out great. He has an excellent patient-focused approach and gives you the time you need, answering all questions thoroughly.
About Dr. Paras Shah, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
Education & Certifications
- University Il
- Henry Ford Hosp
- Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- NE Ohio U, College of Medicine
