Dr. Paras Shah, MD

Urologic Oncology
Accepting new patients
5 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Paras Shah, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Shah works at Mayo Clinic - Rochester in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Rochester - Cancer
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bladder Cancer
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Kidney Cancer
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bladder Tumor Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hematologic Problems Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Tumor Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Male Genitourinary Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumor of Pancreas Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Primary Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Tumor Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Urachal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon

About Dr. Paras Shah, MD

  Urologic Oncology
  5 years of experience
  English
  Male
  1548528185
Education & Certifications

  ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Hospital Affiliations

  Mayo Clinic - Rochester

