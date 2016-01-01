Overview

Dr. Paras Shah, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.



Dr. Shah works at Mayo Clinic - Rochester in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

