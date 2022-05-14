Overview

Dr. Paras Bhatt, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Norwich, CT. They graduated from Rush University Medical College and is affiliated with Backus Hospital, Hartford Hospital and Windham Hospital.



Dr. Bhatt works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Norwich, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.