Dr. Paras Bhatt, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Paras Bhatt, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Paras Bhatt, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Norwich, CT. They graduated from Rush University Medical College and is affiliated with Backus Hospital, Hartford Hospital and Windham Hospital.
Dr. Bhatt works at
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group - # Route 82111 Salem Tpke Ste 8, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 892-6906
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Backus Hospital
- Hartford Hospital
- Windham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
I appreciate that Dr. Bhatt has managed my Afib perfectly for 2 years now! He scheduled an early COVID Zoom meeting from his home with his family in the backround which impressed me! I also appreciated that he held a conferance call with my out of state children from his office. He was a standout in all 3 visits during my hospitalization. He managed my change in medications beautifully. His staff is amazing. Jillian is so competent. Lindsey researched my record to answer my non urgent medical question. Carrie coordinated the fastest appointment for my sister. I like that Dr. Bhatt dictates reports in front of me, and studies my family history closely.
About Dr. Paras Bhatt, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1053598540
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Rush University Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhatt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhatt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhatt works at
Dr. Bhatt has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhatt speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.