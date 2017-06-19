See All Allergists & Immunologists in Pulaski, VA
Dr. Paras Acharya, MD

Allergy & Immunology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Paras Acharya, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Pulaski, VA. They graduated from Baroda Medical College and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Pulaski.

Dr. Acharya works at Paras Acharya, MD in Pulaski, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Paras Acharya, MD
    4291 LEE HWY, Pulaski, VA 24301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 210-3499

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lewisgale Hospital Pulaski

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patch Testing
Blood Allergy Testing
Radioallergosorbent Test
Patch Testing
Blood Allergy Testing
Radioallergosorbent Test

Treatment frequency



Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 19, 2017
    Great physician! She has worked with my dad when he was 28 years old, myself, grandmother, and my son.
    Paw Paw, WV — Jun 19, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Paras Acharya, MD
    About Dr. Paras Acharya, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932110343
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Luke's - Roosevelt Hospital Center
    Residency
    • Nassau County Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Baroda Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paras Acharya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Acharya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Acharya has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Acharya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Acharya works at Paras Acharya, MD in Pulaski, VA. View the full address on Dr. Acharya’s profile.

    Dr. Acharya has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Acharya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Acharya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Acharya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

