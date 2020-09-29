Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parantap Gupta, MD
Dr. Parantap Gupta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital.
Mount Kisco Medical Group PC90 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 241-1050
- Northern Westchester Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He is very kind, compassionate, intelligent, professional, meticulous and efficient man. His staff are amazing! I was so amazed By his knowledge base and clear-cut diagnosis and plan. Even more amazing he executed that plan very professionally and efficiently as does his staff! That office seems to run like a well oiled machine. I was very impressed and would totally recommend him. In fact, I can’t recommend him enough!! I am a registered nurse and have been going through a very difficult time medically. After a long hospitalization and numerous follow-ups with various physicians, it becomes very discouraging as the physician says one thing and does not follow through and the staff have no idea what is going on. I had an appointment as well as a procedure with him and he and his staff have been right by my side following up swiftly and effectively! All I can say is amazing and it makes me feel very secure!!
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Pancreatitis, Gastritis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.