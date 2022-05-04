See All Nephrologists in El Paso, TX
Dr. Paramveer Saluja, MD

Nephrology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Paramveer Saluja, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus, The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain and University Medical Center of El Paso.

Dr. Saluja works at Kidney Consultants Of El Paso in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acidosis, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
Locations

  1. 1
    Kidney Consultants of El Paso
    1566 Lomaland Dr, El Paso, TX 79935 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 544-7767
  2. 2
    Loma Vista Dialysis Center
    1382 Lomaland Dr Ste A, El Paso, TX 79935 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 591-0834
  3. 3
    Mesa Vista Dialysis
    1211 E Cliff Dr, El Paso, TX 79902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 533-8147
  4. 4
    2204 Joe Battle Blvd Ste A, El Paso, TX 79938 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 849-8374

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sierra Medical Center
  • The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
  • The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
  • The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain
  • University Medical Center of El Paso

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acidosis
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Hyperkalemia
Acidosis
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Hyperkalemia

Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    May 04, 2022
    He saw me at the hospital. I was going into renal failure because I had a severe bladder and diverticulitis infection that other errors Dr's had not taken care of. I called him when we were going to the er and he went to the hospital right away. He did his visits and explained what was going on. I went for my post hospital visit today and he is sopatient,and thorough, and answer all questions I had which were kind off a lot because of the scare that I went through. I trust him 100% and know he'll take care of me in any situation. Thanks Dr Saluja for everything. B
    B Rayas — May 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Paramveer Saluja, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376773663
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paramveer Saluja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saluja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saluja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saluja works at Kidney Consultants Of El Paso in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Saluja’s profile.

    Dr. Saluja has seen patients for Acidosis, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saluja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Saluja has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saluja.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saluja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saluja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

