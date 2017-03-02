Overview

Dr. Paramjit Narula, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Narula works at Jagdeep S Narula MD Associates in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.