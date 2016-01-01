See All Ophthalmologists in Fresno, CA
Anterior Segment Surgery
3 (6)
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Paramjit Fagoora, MD is an Anterior Segment Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Anterior Segment Surgery, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Guru Nanak Dev University|GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Fagoora works at Clear Vision Medical Center, Fresno,CA in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pterygium, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clear Vision Medical Center
    5359 N Fresno St, Fresno, CA 93710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 439-2040

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pterygium Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Strabismus-Like Double Vision Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon

About Dr. Paramjit Fagoora, MD

  • Anterior Segment Surgery
  • 55 years of experience
  • English, Gujarati
  • 1356376958
Education & Certifications

  • Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research
  • Guru Nanak Dev University|GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
  • Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Paramjit Fagoora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fagoora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Fagoora has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Fagoora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Fagoora works at Clear Vision Medical Center, Fresno,CA in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Fagoora’s profile.

Dr. Fagoora has seen patients for Pterygium, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fagoora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fagoora. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fagoora.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fagoora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fagoora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

