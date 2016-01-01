Dr. Paramjit Fagoora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fagoora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paramjit Fagoora, MD
Dr. Paramjit Fagoora, MD is an Anterior Segment Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Anterior Segment Surgery, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Guru Nanak Dev University|GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Clear Vision Medical Center5359 N Fresno St, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 439-2040
- Anterior Segment Surgery
- 55 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research
- Guru Nanak Dev University|GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Fagoora has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fagoora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fagoora has seen patients for Pterygium, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fagoora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fagoora speaks Gujarati.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fagoora. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fagoora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fagoora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fagoora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.