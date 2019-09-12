Overview

Dr. Paramjit Chopra, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Melrose Park, IL. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, Jackson Park Hospital, Macneal Hospital and Rush Oak Park Hospital.



Dr. Chopra works at MIDWEST INSTITUTE FOR MINIMALLY INVASIVE in Melrose Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.