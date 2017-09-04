Overview

Dr. Paramjeet Singh, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bolingbrook, IL. They graduated from Karnatak Medical College and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Singh works at Bolingbrook Pediatrics in Bolingbrook, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.