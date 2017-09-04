Dr. Paramjeet Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paramjeet Singh, MD
Overview
Dr. Paramjeet Singh, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bolingbrook, IL. They graduated from Karnatak Medical College and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
Bolingbrook Pediatrics Sc439 W Boughton Rd, Bolingbrook, IL 60440 Directions (630) 759-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Singh is very attentive and respects parents wishes with regard to the health of their child. She covers all the bases when it comes to figuring out what the issue is and is the only Dr. we recommend. We have been going to her for 18 plus years.. for all of our children. She also understands the needs of the community and offers vaccines at an affordable cash price for those without insurance.
About Dr. Paramjeet Singh, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Bengali
- 1306991617
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Med Center|University Il College Of Med
- Karnatak Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh speaks Bengali.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
