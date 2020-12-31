Dr. Khosla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paramjeet Khosla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paramjeet Khosla, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Khosla works at
Locations
Sinai Medical Group1501 S California Ave, Chicago, IL 60608 Directions (773) 257-6552
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
So empathetic and warm - really develops a relationship and takes the time to listen! And always trusts what the patient says and needs
About Dr. Paramjeet Khosla, MD
- Hematology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1376527523
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khosla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khosla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Khosla. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khosla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khosla, there are benefits to both methods.