Dr. Paramita Das, MD
Dr. Paramita Das, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Georgetown University and is affiliated with The University Of Chicago Medical Center.
University of Chicago Medical Center5841 S Maryland Ave, Chicago, IL 60637 Directions (773) 702-2123
Comprehensive Pain Care Sc71 W 156th St Ste 205, Harvey, IL 60426 Directions (773) 702-2123
Univ of Chicago Med - Clinical Labs At Orland Park14290 S LA GRANGE RD, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (773) 702-2123Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- The University Of Chicago Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Kindest, Sweetest, most compassionate Doctor. Takes time to answer any questions. Never seems to be rushed.
- Neurosurgery
- English, Arabic
- 1912226614
- Cleveland Clinic
- University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
- Georgetown University
- Cornell University
Dr. Das speaks Arabic.
