Dr. Parameswaran Venugopal, MD

Hematology
4.5 (48)
Overview

Dr. Parameswaran Venugopal, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with Rush-Presby St Lukes Med Ctr

Dr. Venugopal works at Consultants In Hematology in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Bone Marrow Biopsy and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Consultants In Hematology
    1725 W Harrison St Ste 1010, Chicago, IL 60612

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush Oak Park Hospital
  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 04, 2022
    Eugene Dengler — Nov 04, 2022
    About Dr. Parameswaran Venugopal, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Malayalam
    NPI Number
    • 1093774465
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush-Presby St Lukes Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Henry Ford Hospital
