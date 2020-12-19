Dr. Paragi Shah, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paragi Shah, DO
Overview
Dr. Paragi Shah, DO is a Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Shah works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center19829 N 27th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (623) 879-6100
-
2
Fifth Ave. Gynecologists Ltd.3033 W Bell Rd Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85053 Directions (602) 588-0316
-
3
HonorHealth Medical Group Gynecology19646 N 27th Ave Ste 301, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (623) 780-0100
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MetLife
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
Dr Shah is a blessing! She took time to explain the procedure both to my worried wife and myself, my wife is very leery of trusting people and Dr Shah made that an easy transition. When the procedure was performed she did an amazing surgical job! Took the time to come out and discuss it with me and updating me thereafter. I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend her to anyone with an open heart. God bless her. Thank you!
About Dr. Paragi Shah, DO
- Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- 1215927892
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.