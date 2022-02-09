Overview

Dr. Parag Patel, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Ep Consultation Ltd. in Park Ridge, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.