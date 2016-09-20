Dr. Parag Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parag Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Parag Patel, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Tops Pharmacy999 E Ridge Rd, Rochester, NY 14621 Directions (585) 338-2700
- 2 2400 S Clinton Ave Fl 1, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 341-7800
Strong Memorial Hospital Psych601 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 275-2475
Ur Medicine Cardiology At Brighton140 Canal View Blvd Ste 102, Rochester, NY 14623 Directions (585) 242-9450
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Patel is thorough and very informative. There were no surprises with my procedure.
About Dr. Parag Patel, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1376757559
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Cardioversion, Elective and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.